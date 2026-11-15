Scheana Shay Addresses Rumors She’s Joining Stassi Schroeder’s ‘House of Stassi’ Season 2

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Scheana Shay is setting the record straight on recent rumors of her reality TV return.

The 41-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star has not been featured on a show since her Bravo reality series underwent a full cast change after season 11.

Previously, she revealed that she turned down a chance at joining The Valley alongside several of her former co-stars, and now, she’s speaking to new rumors that she’ll be on House of Stassi season two, which has yet to be confirmed by Stassi Schroeder or Hulu.

Scheana Shay on last time she talked to Stassi Schroeder & casting rumors

During the latest episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana revealed the last time she talked to Stassi and if she’s really joining House of Stassi.

“Stassi, it’s, I don’t know, been a few months,” she said on when she last spoke to Stassi. “I saw her at an event with our kids a few months ago. Texted her congrats when the show aired. That one, I got crickets back, but not surprised.”

Scheana also confirmed that she’s still not joining the cast of The Valley, and addressed rumors that she’s joining House of Stassi.

“Well, first of all, I’ll say I was a little confused by all of the rumors,” she said on the podcast. “But to answer everyone’s question, like I said, I am being very intentional with my next chapter in reality TV. Do I think that’s going to be me as a cast member on House of Stassi? No.”

“I’m not really sure where that rumor came from. But you guys know, I’m gonna be back on your TVs. You just, I think everyone, everyone knows me and, you know, I can’t stay away for that long. So, I’m getting the itch again. But again, being intentional,” she added.

Previously, Stassi addressed Scheana catching strays on Vanderpump Villa and the House of Stassi premiere episode.

When asked if she would ever have Scheana on her show, she simply answered, “No.”

House of Stassi is reportedly “test filming” for season two

While not officially picked up for a second season, or at least it hasn’t been announced yet, House of Stassi reportedly started filming a test episode at Stassi‘s Halloween party a couple of weeks ago.

Katie Maloney is said to be returning, and Jessi Draper and boyfriend Marciano Brunette are also said to be in the new season. Taylor Strecker, who was in the first season, is said to be in town doing the test filming and hoping for a full season pickup. There are also reportedly more Vanderpump Rules alums rumored to be in talks to appear.

Of course, none of this is confirmed at this time.

Posted To:House of Stassi hulu Scheana Shay Stassi Schroeder Television