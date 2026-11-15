Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Actor is a Fire-Eater & Another is a Dog Whisperer!)

Nov 15, 2026 3 min read
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Stars with hidden talents
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Hollywood is full of extremely talented actors, musicians, and athletes, but many of those stars also have crazy weird hidden talents!

From fire eating to smelling cavities to singing with their mouth closed, some stars have some crazy hidden talents.

We’re now taking a look at some of the craziest hidden talents that celebs have revealed they have from over the years!

Click through the slideshow to check out some of the craziest hidden talents that stars have…

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