‘Still Standing’ Lyrics: Phoebe Bridgers Sings About Her Late Father on ‘Lost Weekend’ Track

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Phoebe Bridgers put on an emotional performance for her second turn on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 14) in New York City.

The 32-year-old singer performed twice during this weekend’s episode, with her second performance being “Still Standing” from her latest album Lost Weekend, which debuted back in August.

During her performance, the lights went down with just blacklight lighting her up on stage, revealing a skull face paint on her.

If you saw the emotional performance and are wondering about the song’s meaning, we’ve got a breakdown right here.

According to SFGate, “Still Standing” sees Phoebe recalling “moments from her childhood, and considers her relationship with her late father.”

The song “wrestles with the paradoxes of simultaneous grief and trauma,” Genius writes.

Variety shares that “Still Standing” is “one of the most powerful tracks on the album,” which seemingly references domestic violence.

“I found her bleeding over the sink / But when you said sorry, you were looking at me / I can’t remember what I said, but I didn’t mean it,” she sings in the second verse.

Phoebe is the sole writer for the song, with her, Ethan Gruska, Jack Antonoff and Tony Berg listed as producers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), or online at TheHotline.org.

Keep reading below for the full lyrics to Phoebe Bridgers’ “Still Standing”…

Posted To:Lyrics Music Phoebe Bridgers