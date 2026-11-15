‘The Chosen’ Season 7 Is Confirmed: Final Season’s Release Date Plans, Filming Updates & More Revealed

Credit: Prime Video

The Chosen is back for Season 6, but fans are already wondering whether the hit series will return for another season!

The historical drama, starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, premiered its sixth season on Prime Video on Sunday (November 15), with three new episodes available to stream.

The latest season follows the final 24 hours of Jesus’ life, leading up to his crucifixion, with a feature-length theatrical finale scheduled for March 2027.

While viewers still have plenty of the story left to watch, the show’s future has already been decided, and there’s some exciting news about what comes next.

Not only is Season 7 officially confirmed, but filming has already wrapped, and plans for its release have been revealed.

Here’s everything we know so far!

Has The Chosen Been Renewed for Season 7?

Yes! The Chosen is officially returning for a seventh and final season.

The show was originally planned as a seven-season series by creator Dallas Jenkins, with the final installment focusing on the events surrounding Jesus’ resurrection.

Production on Season 7 officially wrapped in late September 2026, bringing the show’s years-long filming journey to an end.

In an October interview with the Deseret News, Dallas reflected on completing the series, describing the experience as “very bittersweet.”

He also confirmed that editing was already underway, meaning the final season is now in post-production.

There’s more good news for fans!

On October 29, the nonprofit Come and See announced that Season 7 had reached its $78 million funding goal, thanks to more than 86,000 supporters across 175 countries.

That means production of all seven planned seasons is now fully funded.

When Will The Chosen Season 7 Be Released?

The seventh season is currently scheduled to begin with a theatrical premiere on March 31, 2028.

Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios previously announced the theatrical release plans, confirming that the season will open with a standalone feature film depicting Jesus’ resurrection.

The remaining Season 7 episodes are planned to arrive on Prime Video following the movie’s theatrical run, although an exact streaming premiere date and episode schedule have not yet been announced.

Before then, fans will see the conclusion of Season 6, which ends with a separate theatrical film depicting the crucifixion of Jesus on March 12, 2027.

Why Is The Chosen Ending After Season 7?

The decision to conclude The Chosen after seven seasons is part of the show’s original creative plan, rather than a cancellation.

Dallas Jenkins has explained that the series was designed to tell the story of Jesus’ life and ministry through his death and resurrection.

Although the main series is coming to an end, the creator has already discussed additional projects expanding the world of The Chosen.

Those include planned productions such as Joseph of Egypt, Book of Moses and The Way of the Chosen, which would explore other biblical stories and characters.

Fans can also follow the final season’s progress through the show’s official Season 7 production page, which features behind-the-scenes videos and updates from the cast.

In the meantime, Season 6 is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes arriving weekly through December 6.

Check out the complete The Chosen Season 6 episode release schedule, including details about the upcoming theatrical finale!

Posted To:Amazon Dallas Jenkins Jonathan Roumie mgm Prime Video streaming Television The Chosen