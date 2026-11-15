Tom Holland & Zendaya Reunite with ‘The Odyssey’ Co-Stars at Special Screening in L.A.

Credit: Getty

The cast of The Odyssey is together again!

Universal Pictures hosted a special screening of Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s epic on Saturday night (November 14) at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles.

The movie’s stars in attendance were Tom Holland, Zendaya, John Leguizamo, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and Himesh Patel.

Following the screening, the cast took to the stage for a Q&A as they chatted about the making of the movie.

Earlier in the week, Tom was in London for another screening of The Odyssey. At that event, he was joined by co-star Robert Pattinson.

The movie, which Nolan wrote and directed, is an adaptation of Homer‘s ancient Greek epic that follows Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his journey to return home after the Trojan War.

The Odyssey will be available to rent or purchase on digital on Tuesday, November 17. Get more details here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of The Odyssey cast at the screening…

Posted To:Charlize Theron Elliot Page Event Photos Himesh Patel John Leguizamo Matt Damon The Odyssey Tom Holland Zendaya