Travis Kelce Exits Kansas City Chiefs Game Against Atlanta Falcons With Ankle Injury

Nov 15, 2026 1 min read
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Travis Kelce injured during CHiefs game
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Travis Kelce was injured during the Kansas City Chiefs game.

The Chiefs faced off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (November 15) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the first quarter of the game, the 37-year-old suffered an injury to his ankle.

While Travis received Patrick Mahomes‘ 23-yard pass, he was tackled by the Falcons’ DeMarcco Hellams, who appeared to hold onto his leg as they both went down, as seen in videos shared on social media. Travis was slow to get up from the hit and then was seen limping to the sideline without assistance.

Travis Kelce injured during CHiefs game

His ankle was taped by the medical team and instead of retaking the field, Travis made his way to the locker room for additional evaluation.

Since Travis was able to complete the pass before his exit from the game, he has now achieved a milestone 200 consecutive games with at least one reception.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Travis returned to the field. The Chiefs defeated the Falcons 35 to 13.

Travis Kelce injured during CHiefs game

Travis‘ wife Taylor Swift was not at the November 15 game as she typically doesn’t attend the Chiefs’ away games.

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis shared how he celebrated his 37th birthday with Taylor last month.

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