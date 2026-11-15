‘Treasure Island’ Season 2? David Oyelowo Addresses Show’s Future After MGM+ Finale

Nov 15, 2026 2 min read
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Treasure Island key art
Credit: MGM+

Treasure Island has wrapped up its first season on MGM+, but could the pirate adventure return for Season 2?

The six-episode series, based on Robert Louis Stevenson‘s classic novel, stars David Oyelowo as Long John Silver, Tom Sweet as Jim Hawkins, Hayley Atwell as Bess Hawkins and Jack Huston as Aaron Graham.

The latest adaptation premiered on October 11 and concluded Sunday (November 15), with a finale that leaves the door open for more adventures.

Now, David is addressing the possibility of continuing the story, and he has some encouraging thoughts about the show’s future.

Here’s what we know so far!

TOMER CAPONE as Billy Bones, HAYLEY ATWELL as BESS HAWKINS, DAVID OYELOWO as Long John Silver, TOM SWEET as JIM HAWKINS, JACK HUSTON as Mr Aaron Graham

Has Treasure Island Been Renewed for Season 2?

As of November 15, 2026, MGM+ has not announced a second season of Treasure Island.

The show was originally commissioned as a six-part adaptation of the famous novel, meaning the six episodes released so far complete the initially announced run.

However, the finale introduces the possibility of continuing the characters’ adventures beyond the events of the original story.

In a new interview with TV Insider, David was asked whether fans could expect another season.

“Who knows? I think the answer to that question lies with the audience. If they love what we’ve done, then they’ll ask for more,” he said.

The actor also expressed enthusiasm about potentially spending more time with the characters.

“I think the storytelling within it is endless by way of possibility,” he added.

DAVID OYELOWO as Long John Silver, TOM SWEET as JIM HAWKINS, JACK HUSTON as Mr Aaron Graham

How Does the Treasure Island Season 1 Finale Set Up Season 2?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale!

The final episode makes several major changes to the ending of Robert Louis Stevenson‘s original novel.

Rather than going their separate ways, Jim Hawkins, Long John Silver and Aaron Graham remain together after the mystery surrounding Bess’ death is resolved.

Silver also makes a surprising decision involving the treasure, and the surviving characters appear headed toward another adventure aboard a Portuguese ship.

The ending leaves plenty of possibilities for a second season, although MGM+ has not announced plans to explore them.

For now, all six episodes of Treasure Island are available to watch through MGM+ in the United States, including through the MGM+ add-on subscription on Prime Video.

Read more about the series on its official Prime Video listing.

Find out which Prime Video TV shows got canceled and renewed so far in 2026.

Bess Hawkins played by (HAYLEY ATWELL) and Jim Hawkins played by (TOM SWEET)

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