Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained as Song Returns to Billboard Charts in 2026

Credit: YouTube: WhamVEVO

Wham! is already making a big comeback on the charts as Christmas music takes over once again!

The duo’s beloved 1984 holiday hit “Last Christmas” re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 37 on the chart dated November 14, 2026, even edging out Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which returned at No. 39.

It’s another impressive showing for the song, which reached a new career high of No. 2 on the Hot 100 in December 2025, more than 40 years after its original release.

But while “Last Christmas” has become one of the most recognizable holiday songs of all time, its lyrics tell a surprisingly heartbreaking story.

So, what is the song actually about, and what did George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley say about its meaning?

Here’s everything we know!

What Is Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ About?

Despite its upbeat melody and festive production, “Last Christmas” is a song about heartbreak, betrayal and trying to move on from a failed relationship.

The lyrics follow someone who gave their heart to a romantic partner during the previous Christmas season, only to have that love rejected.

A year later, the narrator is still dealing with the emotional aftermath, although they’re determined to give their love to someone more deserving.

George Michael, who wrote and produced the song, paired its sad lyrics with an uplifting Christmas sound.

In a 1984 interview preserved by RTÉ, Andrew Ridgeley described the song as being about a Christmas romance that ends in rejection.

Years later, Andrew admitted that he never actually asked George why he chose such a heartbreaking subject for a Christmas song.

“I never asked him, actually,” he told ABC Audio.

There’s no confirmed real-life ex who inspired the lyrics, despite speculation over the years.

How Did George Michael Write ‘Last Christmas’?

George came up with the idea for the song in early 1984, while Wham! was experiencing a huge breakthrough.

In a 1986 BBC Radio 1 interview, he recalled thinking it would be the perfect way to finish an already successful year.

The melody came to him while he and Andrew were spending time at his house watching football.

George went upstairs to work on the music, eventually finishing the song before recording it several months later.

Andrew later recalled being immediately impressed when he first heard the finished track.

“The first time I ever heard it, it was absolutely knockout,” he told People in 2023.

He said the song already sounded like a holiday classic, which helps explain why its popularity has endured for decades.

Did “Last Christmas” Ever Reach No. 1?

Yes, although its chart history is a little complicated!

When “Last Christmas” was originally released in December 1984, it was famously kept from reaching No. 1 in the United Kingdom by Band Aid‘s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”

The song eventually topped the regular UK singles chart in January 2021, before finally becoming the country’s official Christmas No. 1 in December 2023.

That achievement was especially meaningful because George, who passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, had originally hoped to write a Christmas chart-topper.

Speaking to Official Charts, Andrew celebrated the accomplishment, saying, “It’s mission accomplished!”

In the United States, the song has yet to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, although it climbed to No. 2 in December 2025.

With “Last Christmas” already back on the charts for the 2026 holiday season, fans will have to see how high it climbs this year!

Listen to “Last Christmas” by Wham! below!

Read the Lyrics to Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

Check out the lyrics and meaning behind Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”!

Posted To:Andrew Ridgeley Christmas George Michael Lyrics Music Wham!