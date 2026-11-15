Who is ‘Bobby’ About? Phoebe Bridgers’ First ‘Saturday Night Live’ Song Meaning Explained

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Phoebe Bridgers hit the stage for a performance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (November 14) in New York City.

The 32-year-old musician marked her third time performing on the sketch show, following her 2021 debut and her 2023 return as part of boygenius.

For her first performance, she sang the song “Bobby,” which is featured on her latest album, Lost Weekend.

If you’re wondering who the song is about, we’ve got all the details right here!

Phoebe Bridgers’ “Bobby” is about Bo Burnham

Phoebe‘s song is reportedly about her relationship with boyfriend Bo Burnham, who is seen pictured with her above, heading to the SNL after-party in 2023 after she performed with boygenius.

“I tend to write love songs that are soaked in pain and irony, and I really didn’t want to do it this time, because it didn’t feel like that. I wanted to write about the feeling of love at first hookup — just your life being totally turned upside down by someone in a good way,” she said of the song‘s meaning.

“At the end of the day, I just had to be honest. And these feelings, I feel very lucky to have had them. Thank you, Bobby!” she added.

If you didn’t know, Bo Burnham‘s real name is Robert, which Bobby is a nickname for, of course.

“I saw you slow dancing alone in your room,” she sings, which fans believe is a reference to Bo‘s 2021 musical film INSIDE, recorded in his home amid the lockdown.

“You had to bend over to get through the door,” Phoebe sings in another point of the song. (Bo is 6’5?.)

Bo also co-wrote this song, along with six other songs on the album!

“Bobby / This could b? the end of wanting / I exist only if you’r? watching,” she declares.

Read the full lyrics to “Bobby” below…

Posted To:Bo Burnham Music Phoebe Bridgers Saturday Night Live