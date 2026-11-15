Who Is Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Husband? Learn All About the Hallmark Actress’ Longtime Love!

Credit: Hallmark Media

Tamera Mowry-Housley will be back on Hallmark Channel TONIGHT for her new Christmas movie and fans might be curious to know more about her!

The actress, 48, got her start in the entertainment industry with some small roles on TV, including a Full House guest spot, before landing the lead role alongside twin sister Tia Mowry in the sitcom Sister, Sister, which aired from 1994 to 1999.

Tamera later starred in the Twitches movies for Disney Channel and became a host on the talk show The Real. She has been making Hallmark movies since 2019.

After Tamera got married in 2011, she changed her last name to add his name. So, who is her husband?

Tamera is married to Adam Housley

Tamera started dating Adam Housley in 2005 and they got married in May 2011 after six years of dating.

The couple shares two children – son Aden, born in November 2012, and daughter Ariah, born in July 2015. Their home base is in California’s Napa Valley.

Adam is a former professional baseball player who played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Detroit Tigers as a pitcher.

Adam was also a journalist and worked for Fox News from 2001 to 2018, where he covered wars in Iraq, Pakistan, Israel and more.

In the years after his journalism career, Adam became a businessman. He works with his family winery, Century Oak, and his coffee house Barnhouse Napa Brews.

Make sure to see all the real-life Hallmark Channel couples too.

Check out their red carpet photos through the years…

Posted To:Adam Housley Dating History Hallmark Channel Tamera Mowry Tamera Mowry-Housley