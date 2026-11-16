Grammy Nominations 2027 Snubs: Harry Styles, Madonna, Justin Bieber & More

Nov 16, 2026 5 min read
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The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations are officially here, and several major stars are missing from this year’s lineup!

The Recording Academy revealed the nominees on Monday (November 16), with RAYE leading the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Rosalía with nine.

While some artists are celebrating multiple nominations, others have been completely shut out, including Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Madonna received four nominations for her latest era, but failed to break into any of the three biggest categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Other artists with eligible albums and singles are also noticeably absent, while a few familiar faces received recognition in genre categories but missed out on the night’s biggest awards.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards take place Sunday (February 7, 2027), airing live on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out the complete list of 2027 Grammy nominations, and click through to see some of the biggest snubs…

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