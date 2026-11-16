2027 Grammys: Record vs. Album vs. Song of the Year, Explained

Nov 16, 2026 2 min read
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Taylor Swift, winner of the awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Album for "1989" and Best Music Video for "Bad Blood," poses in the press room during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Getty Images

The 2027 Grammy Award nominations were just announced moments ago, you may be wondering about the differences between Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

We have the full explainer here of the major differences in all three of these categories.

What Is the Difference Between Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year?

Record of the Year is awarded to both the performer of the song, as well as the recording engineers who took part in the production of the song. The Record of the Year highlights the performance and the production of the song.

Song of the Year, however, is awarded to the writer of the song, not the artist that sings the song.

Album of the Year used to go to the artist, however, now it goes to the artist and producers, sound engineers, mixers, and songwriters.

Record of the Year

“Man I Need” Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas” Ella Langley

“I Just Might” Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” Raye

“The Cure” Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain” Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia” Taylor Swift

“Dracula” Tame Impala With Jennie

Album of the Year

“Lost Weekend” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving” Olivia Dean

“Dandelion” Ella Langley

“The Romantic” Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope.” Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” Olivia Rodrigo

“Lux (Complete Works)” Rosalía

“The Life of a Showgirl” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Berghain” Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas” Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“The Cure” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)” Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need” Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

“Risk It All” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“Where Is My Husband!” Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)

SEE THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES!

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