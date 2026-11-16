Aaron Taylor-Johnson Passionately Kisses Devon Terrell on ‘Enigma Variations’ Set (Photos)

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was photographed kissing Devon Terrell while filming a scene for their new series!

The co-stars were busy filming Enigma Variations on Monday (November 16) in New York City.

What is Enigma Variations about?

The show, based on the novel by André Aciman, follows “Paul, a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him across ten transformative years. It’s an intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love—and in a world of endless choices, it asks the question: will we know when we’ve found the one? Like in the book, Paul is sexually fluid as he alternates between a male and a female partner,” according to Deadline.

Aaron replaced Jeremy Allen White as Paul.

Also starring in the series are Alicia Vikander, Peter Hermann, Sarah Pidgeon, Riley Keough, Nicholas Podany, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Juliana Canfield, and Francesca Cavallin. Aaron was also spotted in an intimate moment on set with Sarah, too.

He was also seen filming with Francesca Cavallin that day as well, and you can see that image below.

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