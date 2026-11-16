Amanda Seyfried Supports Ex Thomas Sadoski at Starry Opening Night for His Broadway Play ‘Downstate’

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski might not be together as a couple anymore, but they are clearly still close friends and incredibly supportive of each other.

Instead of joining awards-eligible actors at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Amanda was across the country to support Thomas at the opening night of his new Broadway play Downstate on Sunday night (November 15) in New York City.

Amanda was seen heading into the theaters with a bouquet of flowers before the performance.

20 Amanda Seyfried 20 Amanda Seyfried

What is Downstate about?

The play originally had its world premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2018 and had its New York premiere off-Broadway in 2022. Now, it finally arrives on Broadway.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories. Shockingly funny, savage and furiously political, Bruce Norris’s play pulls audiences into a world where punishment is unending, compassion itself can feel like a transgression, and forgiveness is always out of reach.

Also starring in the play are Cassie Beck, two-time Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman, Evening Standard Award nominee Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Ivy Wolk, and Emmy Award winner Liza Colón-Zayas.

20 Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

It was a star-studded night at the Broadway opening!

It was just announced that Downstate has extended its Broadway run through February 14, 2027. Tickets are on sale now!

So many stars were at the opening night performance, including Sterling K. Brown, Greta Lee, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Paulson, Ella Beatty, Ella Rubin, and more.

See more photos below.

20 Alden Ehrenreich 20 Alec Baldwin 20 Bryan Cranston 20 Ella Beatty, Sarah Paulson, and Barry Diller 20 Ella Rubin and Amanda Seyfried 20 Greta Lee 20 Isaac Powell 20 John Lithgow 20 Sterling K. Brown 20 Rachel Dratch 20 Bryan Cranston 20 Matthew Broderick 20 Bobby Cannavale 20 Paul Rudd 20 Sarah Paulson 20 Thomas Sadoski 20 Adrian Martinez and Martin Freeman

Posted To:Alden Ehrenreich Alec Baldwin Amanda Seyfried Bobby Cannavale Broadway Bryan Cranston Ella Beatty ella rubin Event Photos Greta Lee Isaac Powell John Lithgow Martin Greeman Matthew Broderick Paul Rudd Rachel Dratch Sarah Paulson Sterling K Brown Thomas Sadoski