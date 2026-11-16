Best Dressed at Governors Awards 2026: 15 Top Red Carpet Looks from Pre-Oscars Event!

Credit: Getty, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta

The Governors Awards is often considered to be the official kick-off to awards season and so many A-List stars were in attendance at the event, so we had to come up with a Best Dressed list!

Over 100 celebs walked the red carpet and we narrowed down the field to our Top 15 best dressed stars of the night.

The event, where Honorary Oscars are handed out, took place on Sunday night (November 15) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Keep scrolling through the slides to see our list of the Best Dressed celebs at the Governors Awards…

15. Travis Scott

Travis is wearing Bottega Veneta. He’s in a mohair and wool jacket and trousers from Fall 2026 collection look 39.

14. Liza Soberano

Liza is wearing Yara Shoemaker.

13. Hoyeon

Hoyeon is wearing Louis Vuitton. She’s in a black velvet bustier gown embellished with crystal embroidery and black leather pumps.

Hit the “NEXT” button to continue reading through the slides and see the rest of the list…

Posted To:Alexander Skarsgard Best Dressed Carrie Coon Charlize Theron EG Elizabeth Debicki Emma Stone Hoyeon Jung Lea Seydoux Lily James Liza Soberano Mariana Di Girolamo Monica Barbaro Penelope Cruz Tessa Thompson Travis Scott Zendaya