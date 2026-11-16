Bobbi Althoff & Boyfriend Tyler Hawkins Split After Nearly 2 Years Together, He Reveals Why

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Bobbi Althoff and Tyler Hawkins have called it quits.

The 29-year-old The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County star and her 27-year-old basketball player boyfriend broke up approximately two months ago, despite appearing together as a couple on the new Hulu reality series.

Tyler confirmed the breakup in a TikTok video on Monday (November 16), explaining what led to their split after nearly two years of dating.

“Bobbi and I split about two months ago,” he said.

“It wasn’t a bad breakup. There wasn’t one thing that led to us splitting. I just think that we were two very different people, and I think that over time we realized we weren’t as compatible as we thought we were.”

Tyler Hawkins Opens Up About Watching Their Relationship on Mormon Wives

The former couple began dating in November 2024 and kept much of their relationship private.

Their romance is featured on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday (November 12).

Although the show portrays the two as a happy couple, their relationship had already ended by the time the season debuted.

Speaking exclusively to People, Tyler admitted that watching their relationship play out on television after the breakup was difficult.

“Actually seeing us as a couple knowing that we aren’t together was tough,” he said. “I miss her and everything and the life that we had.”

However, he emphasized that there is no bad blood between them, adding that he was happy to see Bobbi receiving positive feedback from viewers.

“She’s been getting great feedback, which is all I can hope for,” he said. “It’s great to see her flourish.”

Before dating Tyler, Bobbi was married to Cory Althoff, with whom she shares two daughters. The former spouses finalized their divorce in August 2024.

Bobbi previously opened up about the online harassment she received over her relationship with Tyler.

The breakup comes just days after the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which is now streaming on Hulu. Find out the dating status of the rest of the cast.

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