Brad Pitt Gets Girlfriend Ines de Ramon’s Support at ‘Cliff Booth’ L.A. Red Carpet Premiere!

Credit: Getty

Brad Pitt‘s new movie The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is being released next week and he’s getting ready for the world to see the project!

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, is reprising his character in the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the premiere on Monday night (November 16) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in attendance at the event were Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, Karren Karagulian, and Timothy Olyphant.

Brad was also joined by the film’s screenwriter Quentin Tarantino and director David Fincher.

While Tarantino both wrote and directed the first movie, he wrote the sequel and handed the directing duties to Fincher.

What is the movie about?

Here’s a synopsis: “Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood.”

Reviews for the movie have not yet been released.

All of Brad’s co-stars on the red carpet

You can keep scrolling to see photos of all the other actors.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth is wearing a Francesco Murano dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Juju Vera jewelry.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Scott Caan

Carla Gugino

Timothy Olyphant

Corey Fogelmanis

Peter Weller

Matt Groove

JB Tadena

Karren Karagulian

Keep scrolling for more cast photos!

Posted To:Brad Pitt Carla Gugino Corey Fogelmanis Elizabeth Debicki Event Photos Jb Tadena Karren Karagulian Matt Groove Peter Weller Scott Caan The Further Mis-adventures Of Cliff Booth Timothy Olyphant Yahya Abdul-Mateen II