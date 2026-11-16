Bryan Cranston Is Returning to Broadway in ‘All My Sons’ Revival With Marianne Jean

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Bryan Cranston is returning to Broadway!

The Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor will star alongside Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste in a revival of All My Sons by famed playwright Arthur Miller.

Bryan and Marianne will reprise their roles of Joe Keller and Kate Keller, respectively.

Why does All My Sons begin on Broadway?

The play will be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo Van Hove, with performances set to start in March 2027. Opening night is planned for Tuesday, April 13, 2027 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.

This revival has a strict, limited engagement and will play for 13 weeks only.

How to get tickets to Bryan Cranston’s All My Sons

An exclusive presale for American Express card members is available now on allmysonsbroadway.com until Thursday, November 19 at 9:59 a.m. EST.

at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at allmysonsbroadway.com beginning on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00am (EST).

“We are thrilled to bring this Olivier Award-winning production to Broadway following its acclaimed run in London, where audiences connected with Arthur Miller’s masterpiece in powerful and deeply resonant ways,” said producers Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions.

What is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons about?

“Respected, self-made businessman Joe prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe’s true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions. Arthur Miller skewers the dishonest promise of the American Dream in this disturbingly prescient play,” shares the press release synopsis.

Posted To:Broadway Bryan Cranston Marianne Jean-Baptiste