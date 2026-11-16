CBS Schedule Changes for 2026-27 Season Confirmed: ‘Ghosts’ Will Air Twice a Week, ‘Cupertino’ Moves Nights

Nov 16, 2026 1 min read
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CBS white lettering logo on a black background to announce TV show renewals and cancellations for 2026
Credit: CBS

CBS has big plans for the mid-season schedule.

The network just announced the changes that are coming, as well as premiere dates for new shows.

Matlock and Ghosts are both returning in the midseason after a hiatus from the Fall schedule. They both officially return on January 21, 2027. In addition, Ghosts will also air on Monday nights to fit a full season of episodes in.

In addition, new series Cupertino will move from Sundays to Thursdays. FBI, CIA, and more shows are also undergoing timeslot changes.

We have all the changes below!

Scroll down for CBS’ complete midseason schedule for 2026-2027…

Wednesday, Jan. 6
8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night
9 p.m.: Stacks of Cash

Sunday, Jan. 10
7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Golden Globe Awards

Sunday, Jan. 17
10 p.m.: Cupertino (NEW TIME)

Thursday, Jan. 21
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
10 p.m.: Matlock

Monday, Jan. 25
8 p.m.: Ghosts
8:30 p.m.: Eternally Yours (NEW TIME)
9 p.m.: FBI (NEW TIME)
10 p.m.: CIA (NEW TIME)

Tuesday, Jan. 26
10 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney

Friday, Feb. 12
8 p.m.: Einstein
9 p.m.: Sheriff Country (NEW TIME)

Wednesday, Feb. 24
8 p.m.: Survivor
10 p.m.: Undercover Boss

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