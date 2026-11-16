Chance the Rapper Welcomes Third Child, Another Baby Girl!

Credit: Getty

Chance the Rapper is now a dad of three!

On Sunday (November 15), the 33-year-old Grammy-winning rapper announced that he has welcomed his third child, another baby girl, named Hayli.

Chance shared photos of the newborn and her unidentified mother in an Instagram carousel.

“Welcome to the world Hayli,” Chance captioned the post. “Mom n Dad love you. God is with you.”

He did not tag or share the name of the woman in the photos.

Baby Hayli joins the “No Problems” rapper’s two older daughters Kensli, 11, and Marli, 7. He shares those children with ex-wife Kirsten Corley.

Chance and Kirsten married back in 2019 and separated in April 2024. She filed for divorce months later in December.

In an interview from last year, Chance shared an update on where he stands with Kirsten as he spoke about their co-parenting relationship.

Congrats Chance on the baby’s arrival!! Take a look at all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.

Posted To:Baby Birth Celebrity Babies Chance the Rapper