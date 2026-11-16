Charli xcx Reacts to John Summit’s Grammy Rant as Other Music Producers Call Out His Comments

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Charli xcx is weighing in on John Summit‘s criticism of the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, and she’s not the only artist responding!

The 34-year-old pop star reacted to the DJ’s complaints on Monday (November 16), after he criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking what he considers “real electronic dance music.”

John, 32, received zero nominations this year and declared that he would stop submitting his music unless changes were made.

He also argued that the dance categories were dominated by pop stars rather than DJs, claiming that the nominated music wasn’t being played in clubs.

Now, Charli and several electronic music producers are pushing back on his comments.

What Did Charli xcx Say About John Summit?

Charli responded directly to John‘s X post, in which he argued that the nominated artists were making pop music rather than dance music.

“not this guy again !” she wrote on Monday.

The response comes after the two musicians previously clashed in April 2026 over Charli‘s comments about the state of dance music.

not this guy again ! https://t.co/JnkI5cyZkF — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2026

Which Other Artists Responded to John Summit?

Producer nightfeelings, who worked on Tinashe‘s Grammy-nominated song “Melatonin,” also responded directly to John.

“I produced on melatonin,” the producer wrote, before citing their electronic music background, including releases on labels associated with Aphex Twin, performances at Berlin’s Berghain nightclub and a collaboration with Romanthony.

The response challenged John‘s suggestion that artists nominated in the dance categories lacked connections to the club music scene.

Electronic duo Frost Children and producer umru also reacted to his posts, as well as horsegiirL.

I produced on melatonin . I actually come from dance music , my first project released on the same labels as aphex twin … I’ve performed at Berghain .. Andy weatherall played my tune Cheaters in every set for a while, I made a song with Romanthony .. just gonna leave it there — nightfeelings (@nightfeelings) November 16, 2026

? — frost children (@FrostChildren) November 16, 2026

John had defended his original comments by insisting that he wasn’t criticizing the quality of the nominated artists’ music, but rather whether it belonged in the dance categories.

The nominees this year include Madonna, Tinashe, Slayyyter, Robyn, Skrillex, Tame Impala and Fred again.., among others.

Meanwhile, Charli has reasons of her own to celebrate, earning nominations for Best Alternative Music Album for Music, Fashion, Film, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Wuthering Heights and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “House” with John Cale.

See the full list of 2027 Grammy nominations.

Posted To:2027 Grammy Awards Charli XCX Frost Children grammy awards Horsegiirl John Summit Music Nightfeelings Tinashe Umru