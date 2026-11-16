Dakota Johnson’s Hosting Gig at ‘The Invite’ Cast Event Had Some Delightfully Funny Mishaps!

Credit: Jordan Strauss / January Images

Dakota Johnson supported the cast of The Invite by moderating a Q&A at an FYC screening over the weekend and there were some delightfully funny mishaps at the event.

The event took place on Saturday night (November 14) at the Fine Arts Theatre in Los Angeles.

Dakota was there to interview star and director Olivia Wilde along with co-stars Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz, but only one of them showed up on time!

Olivia Wilde and Penelope Cruz got stuck in traffic!

When Dakota went up on stage after the screening, she had to improvise a bit.

“Oh God. Hello, I’m Dakota,” she told the crowd. “I am here to ask some questions to the director and cast members of this movie, The Invite. Um, Ed Norton is here and he’s gonna come up. And we’re gonna do a little comedy show for you while we wait for Olivia and Penelope. Because they were like, ‘We don’t want to come.’ They’re on their way.”

Dakota started the Q&A by simply asking Edward, “So, how are you?”

Watch video here!

That wasn’t the only mishap that happened.

They didn’t want to stop, despite handlers telling them to wrap the Q&A!

Once Olivia and Penelope did show up, it seems they were all having such a good time that they didn’t want to end the Q&A.

A video shared to TikTok shows handlers continuously trying to get the actors to wrap up, but they just kept on going.

“I keep getting told that I need to stop this. Can I just ask one more question? Please? Sorry, I’m gonna ask two questions,” Dakota said before continuing the chat.

Watch video here!

Posted To:Dakota Johnson Edward Norton Event Photos Olivia Wilde Penelope Cruz The Invite