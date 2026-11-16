DJ John Summit Slams the Grammys for Ignoring ‘Real Electronic Dance Music,’ Vows to Stop Submitting

Credit: Getty Images

DJ John Summit is calling out the Grammy Awards after seeing the nominations for the 2027 show.

The 32-year-old revealed he’ll never submit for the awards show again unless things change, citing “zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s.”

DJ John Summit Called Out the Recording Academy

As the Grammy nominations were being announced this morning, he posted his thoughts on X.

John shared, “never submitting to the grammys again unless **** changes, it’s all a ******* joke. i’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars.”

Some of the artists nominated in the dance/electronic categories include Madonna, Tinashe, and Slayyyter.

John Summit Then Clarified His Stance About Who Was Nominated

He continued, “not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop. no dj is playing that music in the clubs. here come all the lil teeny bopper pop stan accounts with zero real world life experience to attack me.”

See the full list of Grammy Awards nominations for the 2027 show.

Posted To:2027 Grammy Awards 2027 Grammys grammy awards Grammys John Summit