Elle Fanning Dresses as Her ‘Hunger Games’ Character Effie Trinket for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Premiere in NYC!

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Elle Fanning is taking method dressing to a whole new level!

The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actress turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Monday evening (November 16) in New York City.

For the big event, Elle dressed up as her character Effie Trinket, while wearing a custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton nude-colored gown that was adorned with makeup compacts. She also wore a short, curly-haired wig that a compact on top of it and a pink flower while carrying a hand mirror.

In the original Hunger Games movies, the character of Effie was played by Elizabeth Banks.

What Is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping About?

The movie begins on the morning that 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, is chosen as a tribute from District 12.

After entering the arena, he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace.

Haymitch also joins a group determined to challenge the Capitol’s control from inside the Games, putting him on a path that will eventually help spark the rebellion that changes Panem forever.

Who Stars in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of President Snow, while the star-studded cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Wang.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. It is based on Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling novel of the same name.

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be released?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Friday, November 20.

Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Elle Fanning at the premiere…

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