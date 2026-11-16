Elon Musk Rates Jeremy Culhane’s ‘SNL’ Impression of Him

Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Elon Musk is sharing his thoughts on Jeremy Culhane‘s SNL impression.

If you don’t know, in the latest cold open during the November 14 episode, Jeremy did an impersonation of Musk.

The cold open depicted a fictional CIA officer (John Mulaney) gatherering the nation’s most prominent tech billionaires to test their national security training amid the Jensen Huang/Nvidia controversy.

Musk decided Jeremy‘s impersonation warranted a 5/10.

He wrote on X, “I’d give them maybe 5/10 for me. They need to try harder.”

In another post, he shared a Venn diagram. In one circle it said “Humor” and in another, it said “SNL.” They overlapped mildly, with “the good sketches” occupying the narrow space where they joined.

If you don’t know, Musk has actually hosted SNL in the past.

He took the stage as a host back in 2021, and some stars actually called out the show for the decision.

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