Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal of Sexual Assault Conviction, Making Sentence Final

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Gérard Depardieu is dropping his appeal against his previous sexual assault conviction.

The 77-year-old French actor has acknowledged he was found guilty and issued an apology after he was convicted in May 2025 of sexually assaulting two women on a film set.

What did Gérard Depardieu say about dropping the appeal?

“I was found guilty. I hear it and I accept this conviction. I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered,” he said in a written statement, according to The Guardian. “On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did,” Depardieu wrote. “I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists. I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal.”

The actor was found guilty of groping a 55-year-old set decorator and a 35-year-old assistant while filming Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) in Paris in September 2021.

He previously received an 18-month suspended sentence

He received an 18-month suspended sentence in May 2025 and was ordered to pay both accusers a total of 29,040 euros, or $32,350 fines. His name will also be listed in the national sex offender database.

Depardieu was a prominent actor in French cinema, having appeared in more than 200 feature films.

He previously denied all allegations against him. During last year’s trial, he claimed the allegations against him were an attempt to ruin his reputation.

Posted To:crime Gerard Depardieu