Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Hadid Engaged to Keni Silva

Credit: Getty

Mohamed Hadid is engaged!

The 78-year-old Palestinian-American real estate developer, who is the father of Gigi and Bella Hadid, announced his engagement to television personality, author and entrepreneur Keni Silva at the Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai on Friday, November 13.

“Love doesn’t have an expiration date, and neither do our dreams,” Keni told Vogue Arabia. “You can start over, you can find love again, and yes, you can still have your fairy tale and your happily ever after.”

Mohamed proposed to Keni at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“It was a beautiful, intimate evening, exactly the kind of moment I cherish,” Keni remembered. “I’ve never been someone who needs a grand production or extravagant gestures to feel loved. For me, it’s always been about the sincerity behind them.”

She added, “Sometimes the most beautiful moments in life are the ones you didn’t even know you were wishing for.”

Mohamed has been married twice before. He was first married to Mary Butler, with whom he shares daughters Marielle and Alana. He then married Yolanda Hadid in 1994 and they welcomed Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid during their six-year marriage. He also has a daughter named Aydan Nix from his relationship with Terri Hatfield.

As for Keni, she got divorced after 13 years of marriage and shares daughter Alexis Silva, 18, with her ex-husband.

While speaking with Vogue Arabia, Mohamed said that he most admires his new fiancée’s “incredibly caring, loving and loyal” personality.

“What I love about Keni is her simplicity, her love for life, and her love for her children,” he shared. “I think I loved her almost instantly once I understood her heart — how beautiful she is not only on the outside, but in her heart and in her soul.”

Keni then said of Mohamed, “What I love most about him, beyond his beautiful heart, extraordinary passion, generosity, and the dreams he continues to pursue, is that he always makes me laugh. He supports my ambitions, encourages my dreams, and allows me to fly without ever trying to clip my wings.”

As for right now, Mohamed and Keni are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We’re allowing ourselves to enjoy this beautiful moment,” she said. “There’s something wonderful about not rushing into the next thing and simply appreciating where life has brought us.”

Congrats to the couple!! See all of the stars that also recently got engaged.

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