Glenn Close Receives Honorary Oscar After 8 Nominations as John Malkovich Jokes About Her Onscreen Deaths

Glenn Close is accepting an honorary Oscar!

The 79-year-old actress attended the 2026 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (November 15) in Hollywood.

She wore custom Giorgio Armani and Chopard jewelry.

Glenn‘s daughter, Annie Starke, was there to support her mother alongside her husband Marc Albu.

Glenn Close receives an honorary Oscar after eight nominations

After receiving eight Oscar nominations throughout her prestigious career, Glenn was presented with her first Oscar statuette by her longtime friend and Dangerous Liaisons co-star John Malkovich.

“To be in this room tonight embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better is the greatest honor of all,” Glenn said in her emotional acceptance speech, per AP News.

Glenn Close’s Oscar-nominated roles

Glenn received her first Oscar nomination for her first film, The World According to Garp, in 1983. She was later nominated for The Big Chill, The Natural, and her iconic roles in Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons.

She was also nominated for Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy.

Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman were also given honorary Oscars.

John Malkovich recalls Glenn Close’s memorable onscreen deaths

While presenting Glenn with the award, John praised her as having had “some of the most marvelous character deaths ever captured.”

He continued, “Throughout her illustrious 50-year career, she’s been decapitated, stung by scorpions, devoured by hungry, infected children. She died in several car crashes, was strangled, shot at a feminist rally, shot again, emerging from the bathtub in that iconic climax of Fatal Attraction.”

“She simply does the dishes in the Big Chill and it’s interesting,” John added.

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