Harry Styles Receives Zero Nominations for the 2027 Grammys

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Harry Styles did not receive a single Grammy Award nomination this year.

The 32-year-old entertainer was eligible with his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which was released back in March. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

The album’s commercial success was anchored by its breakout lead single, “Aperture,” which debuted at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, and its follow-up hit, “American Girls,” which climbed to number one in the UK while breaking into the American charts’ top five.

Throughout his career, Harry has won a total of three Grammy Awards, taking home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021 before winning both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House in 2023.

This coming year, the 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027, airing live at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

See the complete list of nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

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