Harry Styles Receives Zero Nominations for the 2027 Grammys

Nov 16, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Harry Styles speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles did not receive a single Grammy Award nomination this year.

The 32-year-old entertainer was eligible with his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which was released back in March. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

The album’s commercial success was anchored by its breakout lead single, “Aperture,” which debuted at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, and its follow-up hit, “American Girls,” which climbed to number one in the UK while breaking into the American charts’ top five.

Throughout his career, Harry has won a total of three Grammy Awards, taking home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021 before winning both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House in 2023.

This coming year, the 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027, airing live at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

See the complete list of nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Robert Pattinson as James Bond on the left and a stock image of Robert at an event in 2026 on the right
007

Robert Pattinson Is the Next James Bond: First Look Video Released!

Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retired from the role! After months and months of […]
  1. A view of the Grammy award on display during the Creators Summit at Crosstown Arts on December 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    2027 Grammy Awards

    Grammy Nominations 2027 – Full List of Nominees Revealed!
  2. Jackson Olson and Maggie Sajak pose together at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards
    Dancing With the Stars

    Jackson Olson Says Having Girlfriend Maggie Sajak’s Support During ‘DWTS’ Was ‘Everything,’ Reveals How She Helped Him Through the Process
  3. Leonardo DiCaprio birthday party guests
    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates 52nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party – Guest List Revealed!
  4. Celebs at Governors Awards
    Abubakr Ali

    Every Celeb at Governors Awards 2026: Photos of 100+ Stars on Red Carpet at Pre-Oscars Event!