Hilary Duff Debuts ‘All You Want for Christmas is Me’ Music Video From New ‘Holiday Things’ EP – Watch Now!

Credit: YouTube: Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is getting into the holiday spirit with a brand new music video!

The 39-year-old singer and actress premiered the official video for “All You Want for Christmas is Me” on Monday (November 16), giving fans a festive new visual to go along with her latest music release.

The song appears on her five-track Christmas EP, Holiday Things, which arrived on October 23 through Atlantic Records.

The new video was directed by Jesús Leonardo, who is also credited for the project’s promotional photography.

The release continues a busy comeback year for Hilary, who returned with her first full-length studio album in more than a decade and has been touring around the world.

“All You Want for Christmas is Me” is one of three original songs featured on Holiday Things.

Hilary co-wrote the track, which was produced by her husband, Matthew Koma, and Brian Phillips. The two producers also worked on her comeback album, luck… or something, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Watch the official video below!

Watch the Music Video for “All You Want for Christmas Is Me”

What’s on Hilary Duff’s Holiday Things EP?

Along with “All You Want for Christmas is Me,” the EP features two more original songs, “I Want (a few small things)” and “I Guess it’s Christmas.”

Hilary also recorded a new version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and revisited Wham!‘s “Last Christmas,” which she previously covered on her 2002 holiday album, Santa Claus Lane.

The updated recording is titled “Last Christmas (Mine).”

Fans can listen to all five tracks on Holiday Things, which is available on streaming platforms now.

We previously shared the complete tracklist and Hilary‘s thoughts about her complicated relationship with Christmas.

What’s Next for Hilary Duff?

Hilary recently received the Outstanding Pop Tour of the Year honor at Billboard’s Live Music Summit following the success of her the lucky me tour.

She’s also preparing to perform at several iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in December, including shows in Los Angeles on December 4, New York City on December 11, Boston on December 13 and Nashville on December 17.

Her headlining tour resumes in January 2027 and will continue with dates across North America, Europe and South America throughout the year.

See Hilary‘s upcoming tour dates and ticket information on her official website.

Read the Lyrics to Hilary Duff’s “All You Want for Christmas Is Me”

Posted To:Christmas Hilary Duff Matthew Koma Music