‘Hunger Games’ Cast Brings Incredible Fashion to ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ NYC Premiere – See Every Look!

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The stars of the new movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping are bringing some incredible fashion to the red carpet for the film’s NYC premiere.

Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, and more hit the carpet at the event on Monday night (November 16) in New York City.

We have photos of all the stars from the cast who stepped out for the premiere.

19 Mckenna Grace in Pamella Roland 19 Joseph Zada in Louis Vuitton

More cast members that were on the carpet included the actors playing Capitol residents like Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as Coriolanus Snow, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, Billy Porter as Magno Stift, Iris Apatow as Prosperina Trinket, and Edvin Ryding as Vitus.

Other actors there included new tributes Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Molly McCann as Louella McCoy, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert Latier, and Jhaleil Swaby as Panache Barker.

Rounding out the cast in attendance were mentors Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, and Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan.

19 Whitney Peak in Robert Wun 19 Elle Fanning in Givenchy

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

We’re just one week away from the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

19 Glenn Close in Matières Fécales 19 Jesse Plemons 19 Ralph Fiennes 19 Kieran Culkin

When is the movie being released in theaters?

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

19 Maya Hawke 19 Kelvin Harrison Jr. 19 Billy Porter 19 Lili Taylor

Check out more photos of the cast members below.

19 Molly McCann 19 Edvin Ryding 19 Iris Apatow in Erdem 19 Percy Daggs IV 19 Iona Bell 19 Ben Wang 19 Jhaleil Swaby

Posted To:Ben Wang Billy Porter edvin ryding Elle Fanning Event Photos Glenn Close Hunger Games Iona Bell Iris Apatow Jesse Plemons Jhaleil Swaby Joseph Zada Kelvin Harrison Jr. Kieran Culkin Lili Taylor Maya Hawke McKenna Grace Molly McCann Percy Daggs IV Ralph Fiennes The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Whitney Peak