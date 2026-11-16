Ice Spice Says She & Millie Bobby Brown Became ‘Like Sisters’ After Meeting at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

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Ice Spice says she and Millie Bobby Brown became friends while attending Taylor Swift‘s wedding to Travis Kelce.

The 26-year-old rapper spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday night (November 14) during the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles and shared how she connected with the Stranger Things actress at the star-studded ceremony held at Madison Square Garden over the summer.

Ice Spice says she and Millie Bobby Brown instantly connected

“We met at Taylor’s wedding,” the “Princess Diana” rapper said. “It was like, you know, one of them people when you meet them you instantly, like, connect? We’re like sisters.”

Earlier this year, Ice was spotted hanging out with a major superhero actor!

Ice Spice and Millie Bobby Brown vacationed in Iceland together

Ice said even planned a trip to Iceland together about three months after they first met.

Millie, 22, shared an Instagram photo carousel from the trip featuring Ice and wrote, “find your people, hold them close,” in the caption.

Ice also shared a post herself with a bunch of photos, including one of her and Millie together.

Ice Spice says Taylor Swift’s wedding was the first she ever attended

Discussing the wedding itself, she said it was “magical” and it happened to be the first wedding she’d ever attended.

“That just happened that way,” Ice added.

She also said she was “so proud” of Taylor and “so happy for her.”

The two musicians previously collaborated on the remix of Taylor‘s song “Karma,” which came out with a music video in May 2023.

Posted To:Ice Spice Millie Bobby Brown Taylor Swift