Inside Photos from Governors Awards 2026: Zendaya & Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Andrew Garfield, & More Stars Hang Out at The Academy Event – See the Pics!

Credit: Richard Harbaugh / The Academy

The 2026 Governors Awards took place this weekend at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles!

For those who don’t know, the Academy hands out Honorary Oscars at the event each year. The private event is held several months ahead of the actual Oscars show and serves as one of the major carpets where potential nominees gather to kick off awards season.

At the event, Glenn Close, director Ridley Scott, and Disney’s first Black animator Floyd Norman were presented with Academy Honorary Awards. Movie producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

The Academy has now shared a ton of photos from inside the event so we’re getting a look at the celebs mingling and catching up.

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Zendaya and husband Tom Holland posed for photos together as Toy Story co-stars Joan Cusack and Tim Allen reunited.

Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Monica Barbaro also posed for a photo with Penelope Cruz while Tom Cruise joked around with Tessa Thompson.

In case you missed it, check out all of the photos of the 100+ celebrities on the red carpet as they arrived at the big event!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from inside the Governors Awards…

Posted To:2026 Governors Awards Alexander Skarsgard Chris Rock David Corenswet Edward Norton Event Photos Giancarlo Esposito joan cusack Marlee Matlin Monica Barbaro Nathan Fielder Olivia Wilde Penelope Cruz Seth Rogen Tessa Thompson Tim Allen Tom Cruise. Andrew Garfield Tom Holland Zendaya