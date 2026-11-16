Is Nina Chase Leaving ‘FBI’? Shantel VanSanten Addresses Character’s Major Change in Season 9

Credit: CBS

FBI is bringing back a familiar face tonight, but could her return also be setting up a goodbye?

Shantel VanSanten returns as Special Agent Nina Chase in the CBS crime drama’s Season 9 episode airing Monday (November 16), as her character prepares for a major career change.

The actress, who previously starred on the now-canceled FBI: Most Wanted, is reuniting with her onscreen husband Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd.

However, Nina’s new job opportunity in California has raised questions about the couple’s future, including whether either character could be leaving New York for good.

Now, Shantel and John are addressing what comes next for their characters.

Is Nina Chase Leaving FBI in Season 9?

Nina’s future is looking very different after she was offered a promotion to lead her own task force in San Diego.

During the November 2 episode, Scola initially struggled with the idea of his wife moving across the country, particularly because of the impact it could have on their family and young son, Dougie.

However, he eventually encouraged her to accept the opportunity, promising that they would figure things out together.

According to TV Insider, tonight’s episode, titled “Posterity,” features what is being described as Nina’s “last case” in New York before her planned move.

Speaking about the storyline, Shantel explained that Nina’s career has always been important to her, especially now that she’s raising a family.

“It’s very bittersweet to get the job of your dreams,” she told the outlet, while acknowledging the challenges of relocating across the country.

The actress described the change as a new chapter for the couple, with both Nina and Scola having to navigate their responsibilities as parents and FBI agents.

John also discussed Scola’s decision to support his wife’s ambitions, explaining that the storyline reflects the sacrifices couples sometimes make for each other’s careers.

“What love and support is in this couple is I will not let you give up on your dream,” he said.

Is Shantel VanSanten Leaving FBI for Good?

While Nina is preparing to leave New York, CBS has not announced that Shantel VanSanten is permanently leaving the FBI franchise.

The actress is currently identified as a returning guest star rather than a series regular, and her character has already appeared intermittently since FBI: Most Wanted ended in 2025.

There has also been speculation about whether John Boyd could eventually leave the main series if Scola decides to follow his wife to California.

However, CBS has not confirmed that John is departing either.

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, John teased that tonight’s episode will bring the couple closer to understanding what their future together could look like.

“I think, at the top of the episode, we meet a couple who’s a little bit in dreamland about how this is actually going to work, that it’s going to function,” he teased.

Fans will have to tune in to see how the storyline unfolds.

The November 16 episode sees Nina working alongside the team to track down a criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted list after an online influencer’s murder leads investigators to new evidence.

FBI airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+. Premium subscribers can stream the episode live, while Essential subscribers can watch the following day.

We previously broke down Nina’s return and what her new job could mean for Scola’s future.

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