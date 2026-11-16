Is Tom Sandoval Joining ‘The Valley’ Season 4? New Reports Emerge as Another Cast Member Hasn’t Been Seen Filming

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Tom Sandoval may have joined the season four cast of The Valley.

The 43-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star has had a couple of turns on reality TV since his Bravo show underwent a full cast change last year, including on The Traitors, America’s Got Talent, and House of Villains.

Now, new reports have come out that he may be joining his fellow VPR alums on the spinoff!

According to Reality Blurb!, Tom was seen attending Brittany Cartwright‘s Halloween party, which was filmed for the upcoming season, sparking speculation that he will be on the new season.

This comes after he was previously rumored to join season three, though that ended up not being true.

Back in September, Tom was asked once again if he would be interested since the show is now down two cast members, after Nia and Danny Booko announced their exits.

“I mean, I think I would be open to it,” Tom told Us Weekly. “I think I’d be open to it.”

“I would say [I’m close to] Zach, Jesse, Jason, Janet, Luke, Schwartz — obviously — [and] Jasmine,” he added. “I’m cool with all of them. You just don’t see me around a lot because, at this point, you know, I like my privacy.”

News of Tom potentially joining the cast also comes as speculation soars that his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute‘s fiance, Luke Broderick, is not filming for the new season.

Bravo and Cocktails reports that while Kristen and Luke are “very much still together,” he has not been spotted filming with the cast, and she will address his absence when she promotes the new season in 2027. A tip to the site recently said that the cast was seen at the airport in Las Vegas, and Luke was not with the crew.

Luke‘s possible exit comes after he posted some controversial comments about vaccines on social media, which he later touted as a “social study” he was conducting. Friend and co-star Zack Wickham seemingly responded by posting a photo with a Walgreens vaccine band-aid.

“It’s because of years of extensive research on HIV that we have the technology, and the swiftness to combat COVID,” Zack wrote with the pic. “Science is real. Vaccines save lives. Conspiracy theories and gotcha posts that aren’t fact-based put lives at risk.”

As with most shows, Bravo has not commented on The Valley season four casting, nor has the network officially announced the show has been renewed. However, Bravo will often quietly renew a show and won’t make the new official until the trailer drops months after filming.

Find out more about the season four cast of The Valley here!

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