Jackson Olson Says Having Girlfriend Maggie Sajak’s Support During ‘DWTS’ Was ‘Everything,’ Reveals How She Helped Him Through the Process

Nov 16, 2026 1 min read
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Jackson Olson and Maggie Sajak pose together at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards
Credit: Getty

Jackson Olson is opening up about having his girlfriend, Maggie Sajak‘s support while he was competing on Dancing with the Stars.

The 29-year-old Savannah Bananas player was paired with pro Emma Slater on the show’s 35th season, and was eliminated during week seven‘s double elimination on “Horror Movie Night.”

While attending the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend, where Jackson and Maggie made their red carpet debut as a couple, he dished on how she helped him through his time on the show.

Jackson Olson and Maggie Sajak pose together at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards

“I don’t know what I would have done if I did that whole experience alone,” he told Us Weekly on the carpet.

“I really don’t,” Jackson continued. “Because every single time I would get done with the show and I would see Maggie in my trailer, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can debrief. We can go back to normal immediately.’ And I think that if it wasn’t for Maggie, I might have just stayed in bed for that entire season and not been able to be, like, ‘Let’s just talk about something else right now.’”

He added, “So having her support was literally everything.”

Jackson and Maggie hard-launched their relationship earlier this year, and recently shared how an Instagram photo helped them meet!

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