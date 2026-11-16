James Blunt Speaks Out About Speculation That He’s the Man From Hayden Panettiere’s Yacht Story

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Singer James Blunt is reacting to the internet speculation that he was the man who was naked in bed with Hayden Panettiere against her will.

In the late actress’ memoir, released earlier this year, she relayed a story where she was placed into bed with a “famous thirtysomething British singer-songwriter” while vacationing on a yacht. At the time, she was only 18 years old, and the man in question was not clothed. Many started zeroing in on James as a suspect.

Hayden tragically passed away in August at 36 years old, and her cause of death was ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.

James Blunt Responds to Yacht Speculation

“It’s deeply troubling to be caught up in something you have nothing to do with, and no control over,” he said to The Sunday Times Magazine.

“In the Wild West of the internet, there’s no interest in detail or truth,” the “You’re Beautiful” singer added.

He was then asked if he felt like he should comment on the rumors: “Yes, or else you’re entirely dependent on others.”

You can see more about Hayden‘s harrowing yacht experience right here.

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