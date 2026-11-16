Jane Lynch Weighs In On ‘Glee’ Reboot, Reveals If She Would Return as Sue Sylvester

Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Jane Lynch is the latest Glee star to weigh in on the upcoming reboot!

The 66-year-old actress played the iconic Coach Sue Sylvester across all six seasons of the Fox musical series, and she even won an Emmy Award for her work on the show.

During an upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing Monday (November 16), Jane talked about the upcoming Glee reboot, which was recently confirmed for Disney+ and Hulu, and revealed if she would return.

Would Jane Lynch return for the Glee reboot?

“If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes,” Jane told host Jennifer Hudson. “I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life.”

She then shared what it would be like to reprise her role all these years later.

“You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now, because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there,” Jane said. “I think I kind of made the mold for everybody, but I can’t wait. I think it would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day. And my that was my most favorite wardrobe.”

What we know so far about the Glee reboot

So far, all we know is that the hit show’s return will be for Hulu and Disney+, produced through 20th Television, and the show’s original creators, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuk, have penned the script.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Ryan told Entertainment Tonight in September. “We have a script. Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

While a cast list has yet to be revealed, it is reported that Lea Michele is confirmed to be back as Rachel Berry, and Ryan also previously shared that he’s already spoken to “around 10 of the original cast members.”

Two other actors, Heather Morris (Brittany S Pierce) and Chord Overstreet (Sam Evans), have hinted at their possible returns, while Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, revealed he “had a nice conversation” about reprising his role!

Harry Shum Jr has also said he would love to return if his schedule would allow – he’s currently a series regular on another Disney-owned production, Grey’s Anatomy.

If you missed it, there was recently a Glee reunion at a performance of Rocky Horror on Broadway!

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