Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Reunite at ‘Sunrise at the Reaping’ NYC Premiere, More Original ‘Hunger Games’ Stars Also Attend!

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Katniss and Peeta are together again!

Jennifer Lawrence reunited with Josh Hutcherson at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Monday evening (November 16) in New York City.

For the event, Jennifer, 36, wore a black Dior dress coat that had a white fur-trimmed collar and floral detailing while Josh, 34, sported an all black suit.

If you forgot, Jennifer and Josh starred in the first four Hunger Games movies, which were released between 2012 and 2015.

Jennifer and Josh weren’t the only two stars from the original movies that attended the prequel’s premiere!

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks, who played Effie Trinket in the first four movies, wore a Christian Siriano outfit.

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson, who played Haymitch Abernathy in the first four movies, wore a burgundy and purple outfit.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in 2012’s The Hunger Games, wore a pastel-colored dress.

Willow Shields

Willow Shields, who played Katniss’ younger sister Primrose Everdeen in the first four movies, wore a plunging green dress by Retrofete.

Jena Malone

Jena Malone, who played Johanna Mason in Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2, wore a black leather fringe dress by Simkhai.

What Is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping About?

The movie begins on the morning that 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, is chosen as a tribute from District 12.

After entering the arena, he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace.

Haymitch also joins a group determined to challenge the Capitol’s control from inside the Games, putting him on a path that will eventually help spark the rebellion that changes Panem forever.

Who Stars in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of President Snow, while the star-studded cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Wang.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. It is based on Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling novel of the same name.

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be released?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Friday, November 20.

Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Amandla Stenberg Elizabeth Banks Event Photos Jena Malone Jennifer Lawrence Josh Hutcherson Sunrise on the Reaping The Hunger Games Willow Shields Woody Harrelson