Jennifer Lawrence Shares Never-Before-Seen Throwback Photos with ‘Hunger Games’ Co-Stars Liam Hemsworth & Josh Hutcherson

Credit: Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Monday (November 16), the 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram Story to share some never-before-seen throwback photos with her Hunger Games co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

In the first photo, Jennifer has a big smile on her face as she’s posing in between Liam, now 36, and Josh, now 34, on a tarmac with a plane behind them.

“Girls just wanna have fun,” she playfully wrote over the photo.

In another Story, Jennifer shared a black-and-white photo while out on a walk with Josh and Liam as the two guys wore matching panda bats.

She also shared another black-and-white photo of all three of them on a private plane together.

Jennifer, Liam, and Josh starred in the first four original Hunger Games movies, which were released from 2012 to 2015.

Ahead of the release of the new prequel movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, it has already been revealed that Jennifer and Josh will be reprising their roles as Katniss and Peeta.

Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Friday, November 20. Watch the trailer here to see the star-studded cast in action!

Posted To:Hunger Games Jennifer Lawrence Josh Hutcherson Liam Hemsworth