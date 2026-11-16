Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Sure She’ll Marry a Fifth Time After Fan’s ‘Six More Fingers’ Joke

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Jennifer Lopez has been divorced four times, but she can still joke about it.

The 57-year-old multi-hyphenate superstar took part in a screening and conversation in New York on Sunday (November 15) for her concert film The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, where she discussed her marriages.

For the event, Jennifer looked stylish in a monochromatic burgundy ensemble featuring a leather trench coat, a matching high-neck mini dress, floral lace tights, and pointed-toe heels.

Jennifer, who has been divorced four times, calls that part of her life “a big part” of her story.

Jennifer Lopez laughs off fan’s “six more fingers” joke

At one point, someone in the audience shouted, “You’ve got six more fingers,” prompting the Hustlers star to say, “Yes, I do! Yes, I do!” The comment drew laughter from the audience.

Watch the video here!

Rachel Zegler also joined the conversation and laughed alongside Jennifer as they joked about putting the line on a T-shirt.

What Jennifer said about marrying a fifth time

Jennifer later said she’s not sure if she wants to get married a fifth time.

“I don’t know that I have that in me, Jesus Christ,” she said.

In July 2025, while performing on the European leg of her Up All Night tour, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer responded to a fan’s “JLo, marry me?” sign by saying, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried it a few times.”

Jennifer’s four marriages

Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, followed by Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She and Ben Affleck got engaged after meeting on the set of Gigli, but ended their engagement in 2004.

Jennifer later married Marc Anthony in 2004. They had twins Max and Emme, and divorced in 2014.

She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021, before reuniting with Ben that year. They married in 2022. Jennifer filed for divorce in 2024, and it was finalized in 2025.

Earlier this year, she was linked to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, and rumors resurfaced in October. Here’s what they’ve said about it.

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