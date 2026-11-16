John Summit’s Tour Bus Reportedly Involved in Deadly Crash in Florida, One Person Passes Away

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John Summit‘s tour bus was reportedly involved in a fatal crash in Florida.

A tour bus believed to be carrying members of the 32-year-old DJ’s production crew was involved in an accident in Marion County on Monday morning (November 16), according to reports from TMZ and local Florida news outlets.

One person was killed in the collision, which happened between scheduled stops on John‘s CTRL Escape Arena Tour.

There is currently no indication that John himself was aboard the bus when the accident occurred.

What Happened in the Crash Involving John Summit’s Tour Bus?

According to local news outlet WCJB, the crash happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Highway 484 and Southwest 20th Avenue Road in the Marion Oaks area.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a car traveling east on Highway 484 left the roadway and collided with the front of a tour bus that was stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to 352Today.

The tour bus driver and nine adult passengers were not injured, the outlet reported.

Local residents identified the bus as one transporting production crew members for John. However, WCJB noted that authorities have not publicly confirmed which musician the bus was associated with or the identities of its passengers.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Will John Summit’s Upcoming Concerts Be Affected?

John performed in Atlanta on Sunday (November 15) and is scheduled to bring his CTRL Escape Arena Tour to Miami’s Kaseya Center on Friday (November 20) and Saturday (November 21), according to his official tour schedule.

It is not yet known whether the accident will affect either performance.

The tour is also scheduled to visit Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and several other cities before wrapping up its North American run in December.

As of the latest available reports, there has been no verified public statement from John addressing the crash.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

John made headlines on the same day after slamming the Grammys and the artists nominated.

Posted To:John Summit Music