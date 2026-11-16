John Travolta Reveals If He’s Open to Dating Again 6 Years After Wife Kelly Preston’s Passing

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John Travolta is opening up about his love life six years after losing his wife, Kelly Preston.

The 72-year-old Grease actor made a rare comment about dating again during an appearance on NBC’s Today on Monday (November 16), while promoting his upcoming movie November 1963.

John and Kelly were married for nearly 30 years before she passed away in July 2020 at the age of 57, following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Since then, the actor has focused on raising their children, Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, and Benjamin Travolta, 15.

Now, he’s revealing whether he would consider finding love again.

What Did John Travolta Say About Dating Again?

During his conversation with Craig Melvin, John was asked if he was still open to love and dating following the loss of his wife.

“Well, love is everything… is part of my personality, so am I open to it? Yes,” he said during the interview.

However, John explained that his children have been his main priority over the past six years, particularly because Benjamin was only nine when his mother passed away.

The actor said he wanted to make sure both children felt secure about their futures and had time to adjust to their mother’s absence.

“So to me, I wanted to get them squared away and all, sort of, settled out about their future and what happened,” he said.

He also reflected on the challenges of raising children after losing a spouse.

“You’re both a mother and father when one of the parents leave,” he said, adding that he has worked hard to help his family move forward.

While he’s open to another relationship, the actor did not reveal whether he’s currently dating anyone.

How Long Were John Travolta and Kelly Preston Married?

John and Kelly first met while working on the 1989 movie The Experts and married in 1991.

They welcomed three children together: Jett, Ella and Benjamin.

Their oldest son, Jett, passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

John has continued to honor Kelly publicly, including sharing a tribute on what would have been her 64th birthday in October 2026.

The actor shared a video celebrating Ella‘s appearance at Paris Fashion Week, expressing how proud Kelly would have been of their daughter.

Earlier this year, John also made his feature directorial debut with Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which features Ella in the cast.

The movie is dedicated in part to Kelly and Jett.

See photos of John and Ella at the movie’s New York premiere.

Posted To:Benjamin Travolta Ella Bleu Travolta Jett Travolta John Travolta Kelly Preston Movies