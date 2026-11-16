Justin Baldoni’s Producing Partner Wants People to Stop ‘Demonizing’ Blake Lively: ‘I Want Her to Heal’

Credit: Getty

Jamey Heath, who is Justin Baldoni‘s longtime producing partner, is breaking his silence on the It Ends With Us drama.

Jamey spoke out while attending a Los Angeles screening of the new documentary It Ends With Justice last week, seemingly talking to a crowd of Justin‘s supporters.

While speaking to the audience after the screening, Jamey showed some grace for Blake and told everyone that he wants them to stop “demonizing” her. It appears he’s ready to move on from everything that happened.

What is It Ends with Justice?

The documentary was made by the website Popcorned Planet.

Beyond the headlines, beyond the lawsuits. Hear from the people who were actually there, and ask the question at the center of it all: who really holds the power?

What did Jamey Heath say at the screening?

Popcorned Planet shared the above video from the screening.

Read Jamey’s comments below…

I won’t speak about the film itself because, as my heart is racing at the moment, we just watched what Justin and I have lived.

So, my perspective on it, I can’t speak to. What I can speak to is thank you, all of you, for showing up in the way that you did.

For anybody here, I have to say this: There may be someone here in the audience who’s quiet, who supports Blake. And if so, hold on. Let me say this. This is important: If you are here, I don’t blame you, and you shouldn’t be ridiculed for doing so.

So, what I’m going to ask, this is the most important thing that I can say now. I’m thrilled that we’ve gotten through this. We were going to die, and we didn’t, because I believe we have the truth. We had so many supporting us. We had Brian Friedman.

We can’t survive this at the expense of demonizing Blake. This is really important.

All of us watched this, and we’ve enjoyed it, and we clapped when she was stumbling, when she wasn’t telling truths. But that’s not how we win. That’s not how we win as a society. We can fight injustice and not demonize people, because when we demonize her, we’ve been demonized. The next person who speaks of what she has spoken, I will stand very strongly and say Justin did not do these things. I did not do these things, and we fought it.

But that cannot come at the expense of continuing to demonize her. This woman is suffering as well. There’s no way that she is not suffering. When you tell an untruth, when you could choose somebody or something, you suffer.

There must be friends in her corner who are feeling for her because they might believe that she’s not telling the truth, or that she’s confused, or that she’s lost, or that she’s stuck.

I want her to heal. I want her kids to see her as a wonderful mother. I don’t like what she said about me. Justice has to prevail, but it can’t come at the expense of continuing to spit on her.

The way we get through this is we show her love. Honestly, that’s how we get through it. Show her love, anyways. Our kids, our friends, each other will see that’s how we get through hard times. We continue to show love.

Over the summer, Justin was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees to Blake.

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