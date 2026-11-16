Justin Long & Wife Kate Boseworth to Star Together in New Comedy Series ‘The Renovation’

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Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are teaming up for a new series!

The married couple will be starring in the new indie comedy series The Renovation from Lucas Carter, Nick Kriess, Intrigue, Scrpt2Screen, and Hammerstone Studios.

What is The Renovation about?

“Blending scripted comedy with hidden-camera elements, The Renovation centers on a real, unsuspecting married couple, played by real-life married duo Long and Bosworth, who believe they are participating in a home renovation television show,” according to Deadline. “What they are unaware of is the contractors, fellow contestants, and everyone around them are actors, following a carefully constructed storyline designed to test the couple’s instincts, decision-making and sense of right and wrong.”

Created by writer and producer Lucas Carter, “The Renovation takes a fresh approach to the hidden-camera format, combining the storytelling and structure of a scripted comedy with the unpredictable reactions of real people.”

Directed by Nick Kriess, production recently wrapped in Los Angeles and Intrigue, Script2Screen and Hammerstone will soon begin shopping the series to streaming platforms and television networks for distribution.

When did Kate Bosworth and Justin Long start dating?

Kate, 43, and Justin, 48, were first linked as a couple in January 2022.

Us Weekly reported at the time, “They’ve been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.”

This puts the beginning of their relationship at Fall 2021, which means they started dating about five years ago!

They got married in May 2023 and welcomed a daughter via surrogate in 2025.

They’ve worked together before!

Justin and Kate previously filmed the movie Coyotes in late 2024 and it was released in theaters in October 2025.

In the movie, members of a family find themselves in a desperate fight for survival when a pack of coyotes swarms their Hollywood Hills home. You can watch for free on the MGM+ streaming service. Find out more about the movie here!

Posted To:Justin Long Kate Bosworth Television