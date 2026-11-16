Katy Perry & Boyfriend Justin Trudeau Spend the Afternoon Shopping Together in Montecito (Photos)

Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau are enjoying a day out together!

The couple rode bikes to a local shopping center to stop by a few stores on Saturday afternoon (November 14) in Montecito, Calif.

For their outing, the 42-year-old “Hot N Cold” singer went comfy in gray sweats paired with a matching gray baseball hat while the 54-year-old former Prime Minister of Canada sported a white T-shirt and jeans.

Later that night, the couple looked so in love as they stepped out for the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. The event marked their third outing since they started dating over a year ago.

How long have Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau been dating?

Katy and Justin were first rumored to be dating in July 2025 and made their red carpet debut as a couple nearly a year later at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour.

They then coupled up once again at the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in September.

If you missed it, Katy recently called Justin the “love of my life” and said he was the “greatest gift” of the Lifetimes Tour.

Posted To:Candid Photos Justin Trudeau Katy Perry