Ken Urker’s Cause of Death Confirmed: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Died From Drug Toxicity

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A cause of death has been confirmed for Ken Urker, the on-again/off-again partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard who passed away last month.

If you didn’t see the sad news, Ken was found dead at his home in Louisiana on Thursday (October 1), which happened to be his 34th birthday. His presumed cause of death had been a suspected overdose, and we now have the official news.

Ken Urker’s Cause of Death Has Been Confirmed

The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that he passed from an accidental drug overdose.

“The final cause of death has been determined to be accidental poly substance drug toxicity. The case is now complete, and no further testing is pending,” they said, via Us Weekly.

After his passing, Gypsy said he was her “greatest love story,” and said before his death, he faced “relentless cyberbullying” and endured an “unimaginable level of public scrutiny.” She said the “cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure” and it had a “profound impact” on him.

She is now urging fans to sign a petition to pass a new law in Ken‘s honor.

They shared a 21-month-old daughter named Aurora.

Posted To:Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ken Urker