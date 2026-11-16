Ken Urker’s Mom Breaks Her Silence on His Death, Details His Alleged Drug Use

Credit: Instagram

Ken Urker‘s mom Raina is speaking out for the first time following his death.

If you didn’t see the sad news, Ken – who was the on-again, off-again partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard – was found dead at his home in Louisiana on Thursday (October 1), which happened to be his 34th birthday.

On Monday (November 16), the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that Ken passed from an accidental drug overdose.

After the official confirmation, Ken‘s mom spoke with TMZ where she claimed that he took heroin laced with fentanyl before he died from a drug overdose.

Raina told the outlet that Ken didn’t use heroin all the time, but when life became difficult, she claims he turned to the drug to get through the night.

She said that she did not know that Ken had previously used heroin until years after the fact. She believed that it was a brief addiction.

Although he’s been in a relationship on and off with Gypsy, 35, for years, Raina insisted her son was a private person. As a result, she didn’t know the full scoop of his struggles with heroin.

Following Ken‘s passing, Gypsy – who shared 21-month-old daughter Aurora with Ken – is urging fans to sign a petition to pass a new law in Ken‘s honor.

She also just slammed “disgusting” allegations that she was involved in Ken‘s death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Posted To:Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ken Urker