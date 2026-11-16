Kylie Jenner Joins Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at Governors Awards 2026, Skips the Red Carpet

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Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are stepping out for The Academy’s big event!

The 30-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 29-year-old makeup mogul attended the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday night (November 15) held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

However, Kylie opted not to walk the red carpet with Timothee, who posed solo for the cameras.

After the carpet, Kylie and Timothee, who have been dating for over three years now, were seen chatting with Tom Holland inside the venue, as seen in a video shared by Variety.

People also posted a video of the couple talking as they sat close to each other at their table.

The following day, Kylie took to her Instagram to show off her outfit. She opted for a curve-hugging, champagne-colored silk vintage Roberto Cavalli dress.

The couple’s appearance at the event comes just a few days after they were spotted stepping out for a quiet sushi dinner date in West Hollywood.

Last month, Timothee sat front row at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to support Kylie as she made a surprise appearance on the runway wearing the Fantasy Bra! Following the show, a VS exec explained why they chose Kylie for this big honor this year.

If you didn’t see, we have tons of photos of the stars inside the Governors Awards!

Posted To:2026 Governors Awards Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet