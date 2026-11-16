Lacey Chabert’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ Hallmark Movie to Make History with Next-Day Premiere on Hulu & Disney+

Credit: Hallmark Media

Lacey Chabert is starring in Hallmark Channel‘s first-ever movie made in partnership with Disney and now both companies are making sure that millions of people have a chance to watch the film!

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 28 and it will be available for streaming the next day on the streaming service Hallmark+.

We’ve just learned that Holiday Ever After will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu beginning November 29 in the U.S. and on Disney+ in most international markets, one day after its Hallmark Channel debut.

What is Holiday Ever After about?

Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in the Cinderella Wishing Well just might turn their rivalry into romance.

The ensemble cast also features Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, and Asher Alexander.

The movie was filmed on location at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida!

Make sure to check out the full Countdown to Christmas schedule for 2026, with more than 30 new movies debuting on Hallmark Channel across nearly three months.

Posted To:Disney Plus Hallmark Channel hulu Lacey Chabert Television Travis Van Winkle